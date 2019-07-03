Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios slapped with code violation

Nick Kyrgios once again found himself surrounded with controversies after having a meltdown in his Round 1 match at Wimbledon 2019. Despite winning the thrilling 5-setter, Kyrgios’ misconduct forced the officials to slap him with a code violation.

“They’re idiots. F***ing idiots!” Kyrgios was unhappy with the wrong judgement of a line judge which led to his outburst in his match against Jordan Thompson.

During the match, Kyrgios went on to slam the officials and a photographer which created a lot of commotion. One of his shots landed inside the line but it was called ‘out’ by the line judge. He then challenged the call which brought the Hawkeye into the picture.

The second-examination confirmed that the ball had landed inside the line and the umpire’s decision was overturned. This was enough to infuriate Kyrgios who walked up to the chair umpire and blasted the initial judgement.

He went on to question the officials on their efficiency and asked them to wake up. “Does he get fined? Why does he not get fined? I’m playing for hundreds of thousands of dollars and he’s making mistakes like that I am giving the guy points, telling him to challenge like that. I am giving the guy points. Wake up”, screamed Kyrgios.

He was also furious at a photographer who was constantly talking during the game. Kyrgios felt that it is hindering the flow of the game and she should be responsible for her behaviour. He said, “Well I mean, you’re probably right but it is still stupid. She is literally talking, it is not stupid. But how loud she is – it is called awareness, showed some.”

“Yes she is allowed to talk but if I was doing that job I would be like ‘wow I will keep my voice down. She is bringing a camera into the court that is the size of a tennis racket”, he argued. Thompson, too, complained about the same person who was talking non-stop and received code-violation.