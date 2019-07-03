Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal sets up a ‘salty’ grudge match against Nick Kyrgios

On day 2 of Wimbledon 2019, Rafael Nadal defeated Japan’s Yuichi Sugita in three straight sets. The Spaniard will now face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in a highly dramatic encounter, owing to their off-court rivalry.

The first set of the match was well-fought until Nadal took a 4-3 lead. He then went on to bag three consecutive game points in order to close the opening set in his favour. The second set was comparatively easy for Nadal. Sugita tried fighting back in the final set but the Spaniard won the match 3-6, 1-6, 3-6.

Before the match, Nadal admitted that he takes some time to adjust on grass courts. However, he was happy to carry the momentum from his Roland Garros championship run and wished to capitalise on the same.

He will now face Nick Kyrgios who has been vocal about his dislike towards Spaniard. He defeated fellow Australian Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1. Kyrgios will now move from a thrilling 5-setter to a dramatic grudge match against World No. 2.

Kyrgios openly criticised Rafael Nadal and call him ‘salty’. Earlier this year, Kyrgios was quoted saying, “He’s my polar opposite like literally my polar opposite. And he’s super salty. Every time I’ve beaten him … when he wins, it’s fine. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, ‘He was a great player’.But as soon as I beat him, it’s just like, ‘He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game’.

So far, Kyrgios and Nadal have locked horns six times in their career. Both players have registered three wins each which implies that their next encounter will enable one player to bend this win to lose ration in his favour. Their last and only encounter at Wimbledon dates back to 2014. Kyrgios won the math and eliminated Nadal in the Round of 16.

Will Rafael Nadal return the favour this year or will we see history repeat itself?