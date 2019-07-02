Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer bounces back from a set down to beat Lloyd Harris

On Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer defeated Lloyd Harris in Round of 128. The former champion bounced back from his defeat in the first set and went on to win the match in order to book his spot in the next round.

In the first round, Harris looked confident in his movement. He was precise in his shots and paid more attention to his returns which saw him closing the opening set in his favour.

The anticipation of yet another Wimbledon 2019 upset on Day 1 started to cloud over Federer fans. However, the Swiss legend dismissed those doubts in the next twenty minutes. The second set saw elements of vintage Federer when he moved swiftly all across his side of the court to make beautiful returns. He won the second set to nullify his opponent’s one-set lead in the game.

The third set saw Harris fighting back but it only had traces of his efforts from that of the first set. By this time, Federer was already comfortable on the court. Federer used a lot of drop shots and well-placed returns to help him take a 2-set lead in the match.

Following that, Federer looked determined to end the match in the next set. Harris, on the other hand, was keen to fight back for his survival. Despite several well-executed rallies, the former came out on top.

Result: Roger Federer defeats Lloyd Harris 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 2-6