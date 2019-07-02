Wimbledon 2019: Alexander Zverev reveals the personal reasons behind his Round 1 loss

After crashing out of Wimbledon 2019 in the opening round, Alexander Zverev opened up about his personal conflicts which are affecting his performance on the court.

Zverev openly stated that he is not confident on the court. He believes that he had a lot of chances but he couldn’t convert them because he couldn’t focus. “Yeah, I’m not very high on confidence right now. When I get to the important moments, I had, what, five, six break points in the fourth set alone, can’t take any of those.”

“I had a Love-40, a 15-40. I’m down one breakpoint myself and he takes it immediately, where I miss an easy volley. So, yeah. I didn’t lose this match on tennis. It’s just, yeah, my confidence is below zero right now.”

I could have won this match. I had enough chances. I had enough opportunities. It’s not about that. Yeah, I have to win tennis matches outside Grand Slams to play well at the Grand Slams. I haven’t done it enough in the last few months, so… I have to change that. No, it’s just what happens with me. Physically I’m fine. I can play 10 sets, no problem. I don’t really get tired.,” he added.

Zverev cited his mental health behind his performance and suggested that he is often distracted by his problems. Amidst his ongoing battle with ex-manager Patricio Apey, the 22-year-old German is involved in a lot of mentally-draining issues outside the court.

“Yeah, mental, I mean, I get down on myself a lot. But, yeah, I don’t think it’s neither of those because mentally I showed I’m quite strong in the last few years. It’s different things I think right now.”

“Life is also one thing. Everything that happens outside the court affects you. In the last two days, I would say are very rough for me personally. I’m not going to get into details, but I’m just saying. I have to fix that to play well on the court.”

Zverev and Apey had a fallout which landed the former in legal complications. As per their contract, Zverev cannot hire a new manager until 2023 which has affected him brutally both on and off the court.

When asked about his feelings with respect to the ongoing tension between him and Apey, he said, “I’m very mad about it, cause it’s a person who was very involved in my life during the last few years and now he’s trying to make my life as hard as possible. Purposely, right before the big tournaments like this. Why he is doing that?”

“What’s happening right now, it’s absurd. I’m not allowed to say anything official, but it is simply absurd and it hurts me because it was people who were very close to my life. I thought we were friends, I thought we were close, not only at the job, and I mean, to do stuff like that on purpose, that I don’t understand.”

“Why and how one can even do that as a normal human being. There’s new news again, you can’t even imagine what he’s trying to do”. he concluded.