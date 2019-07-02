Wimbledon 2019: World No. 5 Dominic Thiem crashes out in Round 1

Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem joins the list of seeded players who were knocked out of Wimbledon 2019 in the opening round. He suffered a 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of Sam Querrey.

The first two sets were closely contested between Thiem and Querrey. The Austrian managed to win the first set with the help of a tie-break and lost the second owing to the same.

Querrey came from one set down and won the next three straight sets in order to force Thiem out of Wimbledon in the first round. This is also Dominic Thiem’s maiden opening-round exit in the tournament’s history.

After having defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of Roland Garros, Thiem picked a great momentum. His took his last few matches to the fifth set and showed incredible resilience by winning most of them. When he lost two sets in a row against Querrey, it was expected that he will make a comeback in his vintage style.

However, Querrey unleashed the beast inside and won the next two sets comfortably. Following the exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Naomi Osaka in Round 1, Dominic Thiem is yet another seeded player who crashed out of Wimbledon 2019 in his opening fixture.