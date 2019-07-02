Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer slams on-court coaching

World No. 3 Roger Federer is set to take on Harris on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019. The Swiss Legend addressed the press ahead of the match and slammed on-court coaching which has become a common sight these days.

Wimbledon second seed Federer expressed his annoyance over on-court coaching and condemned it in strong words. Recently, it was stated that players will be allowed to seek tips from their coaches seated in the player’s box. Federer believes that it hampers with the flow of the player and it should be the latter’s responsibility to counter the challenges he or she is facing during the match.

Addressing his concerns with on-court coaching, Federer said, “I don’t know the latest. In Halle, I heard you can speak to the player from the player box at the (US) Open. This is maybe not happening anymore. So, nothing is sure. But in my opinion, we shouldn’t have on-court in tennis. I’m a big believer in that. I know some people are completely on my side. Some people are ‘Why not? Every other sport has it’. I guess you can see both angles.”

“I think the player gets his advice (before the match). Then it’s how much can he remember, how much can he deal with at the moment, figure it out yourself a little bit?”, questioned the 8-time Wimbledon Champion.

Federer also feels that several external factors often tend to interfere with a player’s approach in the game. Therefore, he believes that breaks caused due to such factors should also be free from that sort of coaching. “I’m against on-court coaching in any shape or form except for rain delays, whatever you call it, when it gets too late, gets carried over to the next day. I don’t think it’s necessary, to be honest.”

“Then we go deeper into the sport where maybe I can obviously afford more coaching than others. Is that fair? It is what it is. I think it puts everybody on an even playing field if there’s no coaching”, he concluded.