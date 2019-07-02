Wimbledon 2019: Real reason why Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi parted ways

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to face Denis Kudla in Round 2 of Wimbledon 2019. The Serbian defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber in three straight sets on the opening day of the tournament with his newly appointed coach, Goran Ivanisevic by his side.

Amidst his quest for defending his Wimbledon championship, Djokovic addressed the media. He took the opportunity to talk about his previous coach Andre Agassi. The latter is a retired Tennis professional and an American legend who joined forces with Djokovic in 2017. However, the difference between the opinions of both individuals led to them parting their ways a year later.

Djokovic openly stated that constant injuries were the biggest problem he faced while training under Agassi. The two couldn’t agree on their approach towards Djokovic’s elbow injury which forced them to end the alignment. “With Andre, it was a tough period for me. I was six months away from tennis because of my elbow. Then I had to work on my way back to the tour, then surgery came two months later and then followed by its recovery. Those kind of circumstances were not really in favour of my relationship and collaboration with Andre”, said the top seed.

In 2018, Andre Agassi was quoted saying, “You get to a point where if you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem. We agreed to disagree far too often for me to feel like I was helping him, and I cared too much about him to just watch him go through something I felt I could help him with.”

Djokovic appointed Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach ahead of Wimbledon 2019. Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion, shares Djokovic’s schedule and is comfortable with the intense schedule of the player.

Reflecting on his relationship with Ivanisevic, Djokovic said, “It’s a different time now, I’m healthy, knock on wood, and playing well. Goran is someone, who is comfortable in travelling. He has done that with several different players for the last five to six years. As I say, it all depends on how we both feel after this tournament. We are going to give it a try, and take advice from Marian, who is still my coach. We all have to feel comfortable with whatever the decision is.”