LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Lloyd Harris vs Roger Federer result, score, match updates and more

Roger Federer is set to lock horns with Llyod Harris to begin his Wimbledon 2019 campaign. The duo will meet at the centre court following Angelique Kerber vs Tatjana Maria.

After winning his last Wimbledon title in 2017, Federer will begin his quest for the ninth title on Day 2. He is the clear favourite to win this match and is expected to meet Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.

Second-seeded Federer admitted that he is happy to remain injury free this season. He further explained that long rallies with his opponents will be a key aspect of his games this year on grass.

Llyod Harris, on the other hand, is making his main draw debut today. He has a tough challenge ahead of him in Round 1 in the name of Roger Federer who hasn’t lost a single match in the tournament’s opening round since 2000.

Harris is expected to put forth a tough challenge and stop Federer from winning in three straight sets. Although this may seem far-fetched, the possibilities of surprisingly brilliant performances at Wimbledon should not be ruled out. After all, Day 1 saw the likes of Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out of the tournament on Day 1.

Can Harris pull off the biggest upset of Wimbledon 2019?

When to watch?

Roger Federer vs Lloyd George Harris will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

