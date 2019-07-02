LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Yuichi Sugita v Rafael Nadal result, score, match updates and more

Third-seeded Rafael Nadal is set to take on Japan’s Yuichi Sugita to kickstart his Wimbledon 2019 campaign. The duo will lock horns at Court 1 on the second day of the ongoing tournament.

Rafael Nadal, who won his 12th Roland Garros title this year, was demoted to the third rank in Wimbledon seeding. The Spaniard had a good run last year where he reached the semi-final. However, he was eliminated by Novak Djokovic who then went on to win the championship.

Nadal won his last Wimbledon title back in 2010. Since then, he has struggled to prove his dominance on the court. Nadal himself admitted that it will take him some time to adjust on the grass court. Despite his early exits in the previous editions of the tournament, Nadal has shown great performances at the venue once he was through to the second round.

Thus, Sugita has a golden chance ahead of himself. If he manages to dominate Nadal before the latter settles on the court, he can aim at the opening round victory over World No. 2. The 30-year-old Japanese player is in a good form on grass courts which he can use to his advantage. Will Sugita be responsible for eliminating Nadal this year?

When to watch?

Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.