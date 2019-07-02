Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019 will witness Rafael Nadal lock horns in his first match of the tournament. The Spaniard will go up against Japan’s Yuichi Sugita at Court 1.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal was demoted to the third rank, courtesy of Wimbledon’s unique seeding system. Nadal’s last championship run at Wimbledon was in 2010 when he won the tournament for the second time. The Roland Garros 2019 winner will look to capitalise on that momentum and move past his first challenger.

However, it will be tougher than it looks. Nadal has fell victim to early exits from Wimbledon at multiple occasions. His run on grass courts is scrutinised across the world and his fans are desperate to see him pick his third Wimbledon title this year.

Last year, Nadal made it to the semi-final before being eliminated by the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. The former admitted that it is an advantage to walk into the tournament after a championship run at French Open. However, Nadal admitted that he will take some time to adjust on the grass court.

His opponent, Yuichi Sugita has been in an incredible form on the surface. He will look to bring his best in order to defeat Nadal in Round of 128, which is arguably the only weak stage for the latter in Wimbledon when he struggles to adjust.

When to watch?

Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.