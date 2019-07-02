Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Lloyd Harris Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

World No. 3 Roger Federer is set to take on South Africa’s Lloyd George Harris to kickstart his Wimbledon 2019 campaign. The Swiss Legend will look to win his ninth Wimbledon title this season.

Federer’s last won the tournament in 2017 which played a major factor in his Wimbledon seeding which saw him placed at the second rank, ahead of Rafael Nadal. After being eliminated from Roland Garros semi-final, the 37-year-old is keen on returning to his glorified routine on the grass.

The former champion is looking to engage in longer rallies and feels that he can take on the challenge, owing to his injury-free run in this season. “I came through Halle, the clay-court season, French Open, without any injuries, feeling good. I guess I would be ready for longer rallies. But am I seeking out to play longer rallies because I played the clay-court season? I don’t think so”, he said.

Federer is up against Lloyd George Harris who will fight for a chance to win his first ever Grand Slam title. At the face of a mammoth challenge, the 22-year-old is excited to put up a good fight in the first round. Despite the fact that Federer is the favourite going into this match, the chances of Harris’ win shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

When to watch?

Roger Federer vs Lloyd George Harris will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:15 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.