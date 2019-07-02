Wimbledon 2019: Day 2 Live Stream, fixtures, match details and where to watch

On Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be in action. The second and third seed player will take on Lloyd George Harris and Yuichi Sugita respectively.

Federer is set to begin his quest for the ninth Wimbledon title at the Centre Court against South Africa’s Lloyd George Harris. The Swiss legend failed to defend his title last year and will look to get his hands back on the gold. He is expected to reach the semi-final and potentially face Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has a tough series of opponents waiting for him en route to the semi-final. His first challenge in the ongoing Grand Slam will come in the shape of Yuichi Sugita. The World No. 2 was ranked at number three in the Wimbledon seeding. After expressing his discomfort with the process, Nadal went on to say that he is keen on bringing his best to the court.

Rafael Nadal will look to overcome his first challenge in his quest for the third Wimbledon title. Sugita can prove to be a tough competitor today but will he be successful in pulling off another major upset in Round of 128?

When to watch?

Roger Federer vs Lloyd George Harris will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:15 PM SGT.

Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

