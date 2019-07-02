Wimbledon |

Wimbledon 2019: Day 2 — Order of play, complete schedule, weather forecast

On Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019, the Centre Court will bear witness to the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams. After Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Grand Slam in the first round, one can’t be blamed to expect new surprises unfold on the grass court. 

Federer will begin his quest for his ninth Wimbledon title against South Africa’s Lloyd George Harris. Second-seeded Federer is the clear favourite to win the tournament and is expected to engage in an easy encounter tonight.

Rafael Nadal will also begin his Wimbledon 2019 campaign today on Court 1. He is set to lock horns with Japan’s Yuichi Sugita, the first of many tough challenges that the Spaniard has to face.

Serena Williams will take on Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Day 2 after her sister Venus Williams was knocked out by 15-year-old Cori Gauff. The former has had a tough year. Her early exit from Roland Garros 2019 is expected to fuel the former champion’s run at Wimbledon today.

The weather forecast suggests that it will be sunny all day long. It will be breezy but not strong enough to disrupt the matches.

Below is the complete order of play

Centre Court
Tatjana Maria vs Angelique Kerber
Lloyd George Harris vs Roger Federer
Serena Williams vs Giulia Gatto-Monticone
Court 1 Court 9
Ashleigh Barty vs Saisai Zheng Stefanie Voegele v Kaia Kanepi
Ana Bogdan v Johanna Konta Christian Garin v Andrey Rublev
Yuichi Sugita v Rafael Nadal Kaja Juvan v Kristyna Pliskova
Marton Fucsovics v Dennis Novak
Court 2 Court 10
Sloane Stephens vs Timea Bacsinszky Vera Lapko vs Qiang Wang
Dominic Thiem vs Sam Querrey Matteo Berrettini vs Aljaz Bedene
Maria Sharapova vs Pauline Parmentier Paula Badosa Gibert vs Varvara Flink
Casper Ruud vs John Isner Alexander Bublik vs Gregoire Barrere
Court 3 Court 12
Nick Kyrgios vs Jordan Thompson Kei Nishikori vs Thiago Moura Monteiro
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Garbine Muguruza Laura Siegemund vs Katie Swan
Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova Bernard Tomic vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Marin Cilic vs Adrian Mannarino Kiki Bertens vs Mandy Minella
Court 4 Court 14
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Katerina Siniakova Harriet Dart vs Christina McHale
Gilles Simon vs Salvatore Caruso Tamara Zidansek vs Eugenie Bouchard
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Radu Albot Denis Shapovalov vs Ricardas Berankis
Lucas Pouille vs Richard Gasquet
Court 5 Court 15
Barbora Zahlavova Strycova vs Lesia Tsurenko Marco Cecchinato vs Alex De Minaur
Kateryna Kozlova vs Lauren Davis Vitalia Diatchenko vs Kristina Mladenovic
Dominik Koepfer vs Filip Krajinovic Matthew Ebden vs Diego Sebastian Schwartzman
Pablo Andujar vs Mikhail Kukushkin Donna Vekic vs Alison Riske
Court 6 Court 16
Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Alison Van Uytvanck Andrea Petkovic vs Monica Niculescu
Magda Linette vs Anna Kalinskaya Denis Istomin vs Cameron Norrie
Yasutaka Uchiyama vs Tennys Sandgren Taylor Harry Fritz vs Tomas Berdych
Guido Andreozzi vs Laslo Djere
Court 7 Court 17
Steve Johnson vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas James Ward vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Yafan Wang vs Tereza Martincova Amanda Anisimova vs Sorana Cirstea
Lesley Kerkhove vs Ivana Jorovic Elena Gabriela Ruse vs Julia Goerges
Hugo Dellien vs John Millman Joao Sousa vs Paul Jubb
Court 8 Court 18
Elise Mertens vs Fiona Ferro Federico Delbonis vs Daniel Evans
Brayden Schnur vs Marcos Baghdatis Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Belinda Bencic
Jay Clarke vs Noah Rubin Carla Suarez Navarro vs Samantha Stosur
Anastasia Rodionova vs Taylor Townsend Frances Tiafoe vs Fabio Fognini

