Wimbledon 2019: Day 2 -- Order of play, complete schedule, weather forecast

On Day 2 of Wimbledon 2019, the Centre Court will bear witness to the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams. After Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Grand Slam in the first round, one can’t be blamed to expect new surprises unfold on the grass court.

Federer will begin his quest for his ninth Wimbledon title against South Africa’s Lloyd George Harris. Second-seeded Federer is the clear favourite to win the tournament and is expected to engage in an easy encounter tonight.

Rafael Nadal will also begin his Wimbledon 2019 campaign today on Court 1. He is set to lock horns with Japan’s Yuichi Sugita, the first of many tough challenges that the Spaniard has to face.

Serena Williams will take on Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Day 2 after her sister Venus Williams was knocked out by 15-year-old Cori Gauff. The former has had a tough year. Her early exit from Roland Garros 2019 is expected to fuel the former champion’s run at Wimbledon today.

The weather forecast suggests that it will be sunny all day long. It will be breezy but not strong enough to disrupt the matches.

Below is the complete order of play