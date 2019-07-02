Wimbledon 2019: Naomi Osaka knocked out in Round 1

Naomi Osaka faced the biggest upset at the hands of Yulia Putintseva on the opening day of Wimbledon 2019. The former World No. 1 was expected to redeem her otherwise disappointing season so far but she faced an early exit instead.

Osaka and Putintseva were engaged in a closely contested opening set. The duo fought for each point which involved several unforced errors and double faults. Despite clenching hard on to her points, Osaka failed to stop Putintseva from closing the first set in her favour.

In the second round, it was Osaka who bagged the first game. She was successful in extending her lead but Putintseva was quick to catch up. Putintseva then bagged the second set and went on to win the match 7(7)-6(4).

Osaka’s form has been under question for quite some time. Wimbledon 2019 was considered as the perfect opportunity for the former World No. 1 to reinvent herself after a disappointing exit from Roland Garros.

Although Putintseva had to struggle in the first set, she looked more confident during the second set which helped her establish an easier win. It will be interesting to see if she can capitalise on this momentum heading into Round 2 of Wimbledon 2019.

Osaka was earlier quotes saying that it is best for her to hold on to a lower rank. Her exit from Wimbledon 2019 in the first round itself came as a shock to Tennis fraternity. While some experts had claimed that she has a tough draw lying ahead of her, no one quite expected that it will take two straight sets to keep the Japanese star out of the picture. Will she make a comeback in the U.S. Open? The stakes are higher now.