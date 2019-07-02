After Naomi Osaka’s exit on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas was next to face a major upset at the hands of Thomas Fabbiano. The 20-year-old Greek lost against Fabbiano in a thrilling 5-setter and was knocked out in Round of 128.

In the first set, Fabbiano was quick to take the lead. He created two chances to close the opening set in his favour before he finally managed to achieve the unexpected feat. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, was struggling with his returns throughout the first set.

The 2-0-year-old Greek then went on to don a more aggressive approach. He managed to take the lead in the second set and converted it to his favour. After having equalised against Fabbiano’s set lead, Tsitsipas looked keen on turning the match in his favour.

However, the third set saw Fabbiano fighting back. His shots were measured and he relied on tactics to ensure that Tsitsipas doesn’t have enough time to settle on the court. With this set, Fabbiano took a 2-1 lead in the match, taking everyone by surprise.

Moving to the fourth set, the duo was involved in a gruelling encounter. The longest set of the match saw Tsitsipas fight for his survival and he once again equalised 2-2 in the match with the score reading 6(8)-6(10) in his favour.

In the final set, Tsitsipas managed to the lead. His powerful shots were well-calculated and Fabbiano had a little trouble in countering the same. However, the latter managed to continue his dominance and caused Tsitsipas to bid an early farewell to the third Grand Slam of the year.

The score read 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6(8)-7(10), 6-3 in Fabbiano’s favour.