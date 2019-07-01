Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic’s title defence off to a great start

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Round of 128 to advance to the next stage of Wimbledon 2019. Despite a shaky start, Djokovic successfully conquered the Center Court in three straight sets.

As was evident from Djokovic’s roars that echoed across the court from time-to-time, the Serbian had a tough match against Kohlschreiber. The latter was first to pick the points in the opening set, courtesy of Novak’s double fault. The latter’s points were even broken but he fought back immediately and went on to close the opening set in his favour.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Kohlschreiber appeared to be a potential threat to Djokovic in the opening games of the following sets as well, However, the German could not keep up the rhythm against Djokovic. Unforced errors and incorrect anticipation of the returns cost Kohlschreiber his lead several times during the game. After a little over two hours, Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic’s forehand shots looked stronger and precise in their angle which proved to be his biggest advantage today. He will now face Denis Kudla in the second round as he continues his quest for the fifth Wimbledon title. As for Kohlschreiber, his efforts were commendable. However, his game lacked consistency which saw Djokovic pick easy points throughout the match.