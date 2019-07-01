LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Thomas Fabbiano vs Stefanos Tsitsipas result, score, match updates and more

On Day 1 of Wimbledon 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Thomas Fabbiano. They are scheduled to meet at Court 2 where Tsitsipas will look the become the first male player to register 35 wins this season.

World No. 6 Tsitsipas will kickstart his Wimbledon 2019 campaign against Fabbiano. The 20-year-old Greek player has never advanced to the semi-final of Wimbledon, something that he will look to change this year.

Despite an upsetting exit in Round 4 of Roland Garros 2019, Tsitsipas has more tour-level victories compared to any of his peers this year. e will look to capitalise on the momentum and fight his way to the last stages of the tournament.

In 2018, Fabbiano suffered a loss against Tsitsipas in SW19 which is also the only encounter between the two. It will be fair to expect that the Italian will walk into the court to settle the scores today. Will he succeed in eliminating Tsitsipas in the round of 128?

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

