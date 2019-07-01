LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 — Novak Djokovic Vs Philipp Kohlschreiber result, score, match updates and more

Defending Champion Novak Djokovic is set to take on Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening round of Wimbledon 2019. The duo will lock horns at the Centre Court in Round of 128.

In his quest for the fifth Wimbledon title, Djokovic is set to commence his run on the grass court as World No. 1. He retained his top seed in the Wimbledon rankings as well owing to his championship victory last year.

After being eliminated from Roland Garros 2019 semi-final (by Dominic Thiem), Djokovic will look to ensure that he bags a spot in the final. His first few challenges do not seem to pose a great threat especially when the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been slotted in the other half.

Novak Djokovic is up against Germany’s Kohlschreiber who made it to the Wimbledon quarter-final, seven years ago. The latter will be keen on putting up a tough competition for Djokovic but can he stop World No. 1?

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

