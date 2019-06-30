Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams finally breaks silence over Dominic Thiem controversy

Following a dramatic encounter with Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros, Serena Williams finally opened up about the unfortunate incident involving the two. It was reported that Williams caused Thiem to leave a conference room which irked the Austrian and sparked a lot of controversy in the media.

As per the reports, Serena Williams led to Dominic Thiem being kicked out of his own press conference. To make matters worse, Thiem was vocal about his disappointment in Serena’s behaviour and even accused her of having a ‘bad personality’.

Serena, who was silent on the topic until now, addressed the media yesterday and put forth her side of the story. “Yeah, I asked them to put me in the small room and I begged them to put me in the I’m a room and they didn’t and I said: ‘listen I’ll come back and so let me, I am just gonna go back’ and they’re like ‘no stay here and then they pulled him out’ and I was like ‘you guys are so rude to do that,’ quote on quote is what I said and the next day I had a bad personality, ” said the 23-time Grand Slam Champion.

She then went on to add, “So that’s literally what had happened. So I actually stuck up for the guy and so I don’t understand how I got a bad personality for telling them what they did was wrong to him.”

Serena Williams also took the chance to address Thiem and his comments (following the incident). She cited her age to clarify that she is really old for such controversies. “But we’ve spoken about it. I have always liked him, I still like him. He’s a great like player, I mean he is unbelievable. I am really, quite frankly too old to be in the controversy. So that’s why I just wanted to clear the air. I’m like ‘dude I told him that it wasn’t right what they did’ and he said he didn’t say ‘bad personality’ that you guys mixed up his words. It’s all good. I mean that’s literally what happened. They should have never kicked the guy out. It was not cool.”