Former world number one Serena Williams provided a fitness update ahead of her bid to win an eighth Wimbledon title.

Serena Williams accepts she has not had enough time on court heading into Wimbledon but says she is “feeling better” ahead of her latest attempt at equalling Margaret Court’s record for grand slam victories.

American great Williams has endured an injury-hit 2019 season with a knee complaint troubling her earlier in the campaign.

After suffering a surprise third-round defeat to Sofia Kenin at the French Open, Williams revealed she was considering taking a wildcard entry into a grass-court event to improve her conditioning for Wimbledon, where she is a seven-time champion.

However, Williams – seeking to level Court’s tally of 24 slam triumphs – has not played since her defeat to Kenin at Roland Garros.

And the 37-year-old addressed concerns over her fitness on Saturday.

“I was dealing with some bad injuries all year. I just haven’t had enough match play, quite frankly,” she said.

“I finally feel like I found some good results in Paris. I stayed there. I saw some good doctors. Yes, I’m feeling better.

“Obviously, I haven’t had the best time and preparation that I normally would have. I’ve had a good week and a half, but I have been really just mentally training, physically training for that time here.

“I’m just going to do the best that I can now that I’m here.”

She added with a smile: “I know how to play tennis.”

Williams is facing a tough draw at the All England Club and could come up against world number one and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.

And the veteran had nothing but praise for the Australian’s achievements this year.

“I don’t know anyone that has anything negative to say about her,” Williams added. “She’s like the sweetest, cutest girl on tour.

“She’s so nice. She has the most beautiful game, such classic shots. I mean, she does everything right. Her technique is flawless.

“Obviously I’m happy for her. She’s really even-tempered. She’s just really chilled. I feel like she’s just so relaxed in a way.

“She’s had a solid year, as well. It’s not just the French Open. I believe she won Miami. She’s had a really good year.”