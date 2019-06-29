Coric out of Wimbledon as Berrettini moves into Federer’s section

Roger Federer’s prospective route to the Wimbledon final may have got tougher after Borna Coric’s withdrawal from the tournament.

Borna Coric has pulled out of Wimbledon a week after a back problem forced him out of the Halle Open.

The Croatian was seeded 14th for the grass-court grand slam and sat in Roger Federer’s section of the draw.

Matteo Berrettini has been shuffled into Coric’s spot and the 17th seed will take on Aljaz Bedene, while lucky loser Canadian Brayden Schnur meets Marcos Baghdatis.

Jan-Lennard Struff moves into Berrettini’s original place, meaning a showdown with Radu Albot.

The late change arguably makes Federer’s draw tougher, with the Swiss himself having tipped Berrettini to make an impact at the All England Club.

Victories in Budapest and Stuttgart this season have highlighted the threat posed by the Italian, who is ranked 20th in the world.