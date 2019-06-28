Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in the semi-final?

As soon as the Wimbledon 2019 draw was announced, speculations about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meeting in the semi-final started doing rounds. The duo is slotted in the same half and can potentially lock horns in the second-last stage of the Grand Slam.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal slipped to the third position in the Wimbledon seeding. Roger Federer, on the other hand, moved to the second rank owing to his championship run in 2017.

Nadal expressed his disappointment in Wimbledon seeding calling it ‘disrespectful’ towards the other players and their hard work. However, both Federer and Nadal agreed that they will look to deliver their best irrespective of their rankings.

Now that both Federer and Nadal are drawn in the same half, it is expected that the two will meet in the semi-final. Here’s how that can happen:

Roger Federer and Rafel Nadal’s route to semi-final

The 37-year-old Swiss Legend will begin his quest for the ninth Wimbledon title on Sunday when he will face South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. Following that, Federer can meet Britain’s Jay Clarke in Round 2 as the latter is expected to defeat Noah Rubin in the first round. Assuming that Federer will find an easy way past his Round 3 and Round 4 contestants, the former champion could set up a match against Nadal in the semi-final.

Nadal, on the other hand, looks to have a tougher draw lying ahead of him. His first opponent is Japan’s Yuichi Sugita and a win in this match could potentially book the Spaniard to face long-time rival Nick Kyrgios.

This ‘super salty’ grudge match between Nadal and Kyrgios could be tough for the former. Assuming that Nadal will continue to prevail in Round 2, he could face Denis Shapovalov and Marin Cilic in Round 3 and Round 4 respectively.

If the results adhere to the possible results that are stated above, we may see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal locking horns in the second Grand Slam semi-final match within a span of five weeks. On June 7, 2019, Nadal defeated Federer in Roland Garros semi-final and became the eventual champion on the clay. Will the tables turn on the grass court this time?