Andy Murray could face brother Jamie in Wimbledon doubles

A two-time Wimbledon champion in singles, Andy Murray may have to play his brother Jamie in the doubles at the All England Club.

Andy Murray could face brother Jamie in the third round of the Wimbledon men’s doubles as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

A three-time grand slam singles champion, Andy Murray appeared on the brink of retirement in January due to the hip issues that have derailed recent years of his career.

However, he elected to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in the aim of extending his playing days and won the doubles at the Queen’s Club Championships alongside Feliciano Lopez on his return to the court last week.

He and Marcelo Melo lost to Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal at Eastbourne this week, and the former singles world number one will team up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked 21st in doubles, at Wimbledon.

They have been handed a first-round clash against fellow unseeded pair Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert, with elder brother Jamie, a two-time slam winner in men’s doubles, and Neal Skupski potential third-round opponents.

Andy Murray had also planned to enter the mixed doubles at Wimbledon but has conceded to having second thoughts.

He plans to return to singles action at some point this year, though he has said playing in that event at the US Open is “not the target”.