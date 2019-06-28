Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff lands ‘dream’ match in Round 1

American teenage sensation Cori Gauff made history at Wimbledon 2019. At 15 years and 122 days, ‘Coco’ became the youngest player to qualify for the main draw since the beginning of Open Era in 1968.

Cori Gauff openly stated that she would love to face Serena Williams. She drew inspiration from the Williams sisters. After breezing past Belgium’ Greet Minnen in the qualifier, Gauff addressed the media and said, “Serena is the reason why I play tennis and why my dad decided to get me a racquet. Obviously, I don’t care who I play. I’m just happy to be in the draw but I would love to share the court with Serena.”

“They’re the reason I wanted to pick up a tennis racket” After coming through Qualifying, @CocoGauff now has the chance to face one of her idols… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/20iqy8zYgj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

“Playing against the top players in the world will be a different feel. [My first memories] were of watching Serena playing at Wimbledon and she won, though I don’t remember which year, she has won so many times”, she added.

However, after the announcement of Wimbledon 2019 draw, Gauff is set to face Venus Williams. The latter is also hailed as an idol by Gauff who is excited about her upcoming fixture. She said that the Williams sister is the reason why she picked up the racket and started playing Tennis in the first place.

In a tweet shared by the official account of Wimbledon, Gauff said, “Serena has always been my idol and Venus Williams… I mean they are the reason why I wanted to pick up a Tennis racket. And I met both of them. They are super kind people.”

“I am just super happy and thankful that they chose to play Tennis because I am sure they’d dominated any sport they wanted to play,” added Cori Gauff.