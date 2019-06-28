Wimbledon 2019 draw: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in same half, Serena Williams set for a tough route

After a long wait, Wimbledon 2019 draw finally gave us a sneak peek into the action that will unfold over the next fortnight. While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were drawn in the same half, Serena Williams is likely to face tough challenges in the initial rounds.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal saw Roger Federer being placed ahead in the Wimbledon seeding. The two are now in the same half which sets up a potential semi-final match. While Federer seems to have a comparatively easier run in the first few rounds, Nadal could potentially to face Nick Kyrgios in Round 2. The latter will go up against Jordan Thompson in the first round to set up a ‘super salty’ match against Roland Garros 2019 champion.

Novak Djokovic is in the other half and the defending champion is likely to counter those challenges with ease. Philipp Kohlschreiber will be the first opponent for Djokovic this year. On the other hand, Federer will face Lloyd Harris in Round 1 to mark the beginning of his quest for his ninth title at Wimbledon.

In the women’s singles, defending champion Angelique Kerber will go up against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. She could then go on to face Serena Williams who witnessed an early exit in the recently concluded French Open.

Venus Williams will face 15-year-old Cori Gauff who is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon since the beginning of the open era. Additionally, she recently stated that it would be amazing for her to face one of the Williams sisters who have always inspired the teenager. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty shares the same quarter as Serena Williams alongside Garbine Muguruza and Maria Sharapova.

You can check the complete Wimbledon 2019 draw here.