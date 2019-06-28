Nadal faces possible Federer semi in difficult Wimbledon draw

Roger Federer was controversially seeded ahead of Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon and the pair could meet in the last four at SW19.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer could meet in the semi-finals at Wimbledon after being placed in the same half of the draw.

Federer was controversially seeded second ahead of French Open champion Nadal despite the Spaniard being ranked second in the world ahead of the 20-time grand slam winner.

And, with Novak Djokovic in the same half as fourth seed Kevin Anderson – the man he beat in last year’s final – a blockbuster last-four clash between Nadal and Federer will be in the offing if both progress to the semis.

For Nadal that is likely to be an especially challenging task. He faces a potential fourth-round meeting with 2017 finalist and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic before a possible quarter-final with Dominic Thiem, who pushed him to four sets in the Roland Garros showpiece.

He will start his campaign against qualifier Yuichi Sugita and could face another tricky test against Nick Kyrgios providing he avoids a first-round shock.

A potential second round encounter… Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/J5CpFP7KoF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

Federer, meanwhile, starts his quest for a ninth singles triumph at the All England Club against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

World number one Djokovic opens his defence versus veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber, as he did in 2015 when the Serbian lifted the trophy.

Djokovic may have to deal with the significant challenge of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight, but of the big three it is Nadal who has the most difficult obstacles blocking his path to the final.