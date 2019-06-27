Roger Federer’s first ever Wimbledon opponent reveals his favourite amongst the ‘Big Three’

Twenty years ago, Roger Federer made his Wimbledon debut in 1999 and faced Czech professional Jiri Novak. The latter went on to win the match in a gruelling five-setter but he never forgot the young kid who went on to become the face of Tennis in the next decade.

Novak was confident about winning against Federer and thought it would be an easy draw. “I was in the top 100, I had no problem qualifying for Wimbledon and I played against Roger who was a junior and a wild card. I was thinking — what a great draw, I wasn’t too good on grass so I thought this was a good chance to win a match”, recalled Novak.

Little did he know that it was the dawn of an exceptional run on the court by the Swiss. Novak went on to say. “I thought he wasn’t bad but during the match, I never thought he could achieve what he has.”

Novak admitted that he struggled with the rhythm. The then 24-year-old, however, acknowledged that Federer was destined to be exceptional on the grass court. The duo locked horns multiple times in the future. “Then I met him at other tournaments, on concrete and clay, and I could see he’s good. In total, I played against him nine times, including finals at Gstaad and Vienna when he was already the world number one”, added Novak.

Novak also went on to say that he shares a close bond with Federer off the court. He said, “We had training (sessions) together, we were a bit closer than normal because of Mirka and his Czech physiotherapist Pavel Kovac. In the players’ room, we played table tennis or pool. He was always closer to the Czechs. But we never talked about his Wimbledon debut”.

Now that Novak is the head coach of Czech under-18 players, he follows Federer’s matches closely and believes that the 8-time Wimbledon champion is incredible. He even hailed the Swiss legend as an ‘exception’ players amongst the big three — the other two being Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“I have played against all three and I know them all and they are all very cool, but Federer is simply exceptional, a real ad or tennis and an icon”, asserted Novak.