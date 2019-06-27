Novak Djokovic picks between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for higher Wimebeldon seed

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal invited a lot of controversies after he openly criticised Wimbledon 2019 seedings. The Grand Slam’s exclusive seeding formula saw Roger Federer being placed ahead of Nadal in the rankings and Novak Djokovic finally opened up about it.

Roland Garros 2019 champion Nadal stated that Wimbledon seeding is ‘disrespectful’ towards the players and their efforts. This comment left the Tennis fandom divided in their opinions. While some agreed with Nadal, others felt that Federer deserves to be ranked at No. 2 owing to his performance on grass courts in the last two years.

Amidst contradicting opinions, defending champions Novak Djokovic finally broke his silence on the issue. Djokovic said, “They do it differently to everyone else and you have to respect that, although it is a little bit surprising.”

“Roger Federer is the greatest of all-time on grass courts and he has won more Wimbledon titles than anyone else in history, but the guy he is being moved ahead of in the seeings is Rafael Nadal. For that reason, it is surprising a little bit, but it is what it is”, the Siberian added.

While Djokovic acknowledged Federer’s success on grass courts and why it reflects in the seedings, he still implied that ranking the Swiss legend ahead of Nadal comes as a surprise. Despite their disagreement with the seeding, Nadal and Djokovic have agreed to accept the seedings and wish to give their best in the third Grand Slam of the year.