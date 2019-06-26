Wimbledon 2019 seeding announced: Nadal falls, Federer and Anderson rise

Wimbledon 2019 seeding was revealed amidst mixed reactions from players and fans. The Grand Slam’s own unique formula of seeding saw few changes made in the Top 10 of ATP World Rankings.

In the men’s singles, Roland Garros 2019 champion Rafael Nadal was placed behind Roger Federer. The two are seeded at No. 2 and No. 3 in the ATP World Rankings. However, Wimbledon takes the performance of the players on the grass court from the past two years to create their own rankings.

This particular change sparked a lot of controversies and left the Tennis fans divided in their opinions about the same. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, continues to rank at No. 1 and will look to defend his title this year. Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas also slipped a spot in the rankings whereas Kevin Anderson took a 4-spot leap and is ranked at No. 4 in Wimbledon 2019 seeding.

The Women’s seedings followed the WTA rankings. Here are the top 32 players ranked by Wimbledon.