Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer fans hit back at Rafael Nadal on ‘disrespectful’ seeding remark

Wimbledon 2019 exclusive seeding saw Roger Federer being placed ahead of Rafael Nadal. While the later criticised the new ranking and openly stated that it is ‘disrespectful’, several Federer fans took to social media to defend him.

Federer’s Wimbledon title win in 2017 and performance in the last year contributed to more points than that of Nadal’s. As a result, Federer was seeded second whereas Nadal was seeded third — the exact opposite of ATP World Rankings.

Nadal even spoke to media and said that Wimbledon’s seeding system is unfair to him and several other players. His grievances echoed amongst his fans who believe that the Grand Slam is being unjust to the Spaniard once again.

Federer fans then took the opportunity to point out that the Swiss legend deserves the second rank owing to his performance on the grass court.

