Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer fans hit back at Rafael Nadal on ‘disrespectful’ seeding remark

Wimbledon 2019 exclusive seeding saw Roger Federer being placed ahead of Rafael Nadal. While the later criticised the new ranking and openly stated that it is ‘disrespectful’, several Federer fans took to social media to defend him.

Federer’s Wimbledon title win in 2017 and performance in the last year contributed to more points than that of Nadal’s. As a result, Federer was seeded second whereas Nadal was seeded third — the exact opposite of ATP World Rankings.

Nadal even spoke to media and said that Wimbledon’s seeding system is unfair to him and several other players. His grievances echoed amongst his fans who believe that the Grand Slam is being unjust to the Spaniard once again.

Federer fans then took the opportunity to point out that the Swiss legend deserves the second rank owing to his performance on the grass court.

Did #Djokovic, or #Nadal, complained when the Serbian was granted a 12th seed even if he was ranked 17 ? Do they even care about #Thiem not being the 4th seed ? #Wimbledon — Anne Lenoir (@annegc1) June 26, 2019

This Wimbledon draw discussion is pointless. Who cares what seed Nadal is. Maybe being 3 is more beneficial if Roger is drawn to Kygrios R1 and gets beaten. Maybe Federer doesn’t make final and Nadal final is easier. Wait and see how it plays out #Wimbledon — AR (@Athique57) June 26, 2019

I can’t believe Nadal is actually whining because he isn’t the second seed at Wimbledon. Unbelievable. — Isa 💚 (@artincircles) June 25, 2019

He’s #2 seed for sure. He has 8980, Nadal has 8800. — Timi Tennis (@tennisrambling1) June 23, 2019

In 2017 Djokovic was the #4 player in the world. By the seeding formula he became the #2 seed, surpassing Nadal and Wawrinka who were ahead of him in the rankings. Federer moved ahead of Nadal then too (5 to 3). Djokovic didn’t express surprise. https://t.co/BwwvxA5YOO — Shego (@LadyBellatrix) June 25, 2019

Nadal is such a baby. Draws were rigged for him at non-clay slams for years to have Djokovic and Federer on the other side. Now he knows he has to beat both of them for once and he is whining. Every tournament should do what Wimbledon is doing. Including FO (should seed Nadal 1). — asdf (@asdf57290017) June 25, 2019

Federer and Djokovic fans delighted Nadal isn’t the #2 seed. They know what’s up. — SerMM91 (@SerMM91) June 23, 2019

Right. And they should change their formula now, which they’ve been using since like for ever, just to grant Nadal #2 seed. Seriously?! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Andrea (@andrea_fede1) June 26, 2019

Wimbledon has been using the same seeding method since 2002. Nadal very well knew that and could have retained his second seed by playing a grass court tournament. But he didn’t, probably bet on Federer not winning Halle. And now that Federer did win, Nadal starts whining. — Soumya R Mohanty (@isoumyamohanty) June 26, 2019

Stop crying about Wimbledon seeding Nadal behind Federer. It is not “disrespectful,” their seeding system has always been the way it is & has nothing to do with who won the French. Nadal has only made it past the round of 16 once since 2011, so no, he doesn’t “deserve” the 2 seed — Josh McGarry (@Josh_McGarry) June 25, 2019

Everyone know the rules of Wimbledon: it happened every year for Nadal: so if he cared so much for his Ranking to be seed 2 why he didn’t play Stuttgart/ Halle or Queen’s and try to win the 90points he needed to protect his ranking (whatever Federer does in Halle) — Othmane (أبو قطوف)⭐⭐🇲🇦 (@OthmaneFel) June 25, 2019

Nadal getting upset that he’s only seeded third at Wimbledon despite getting battered by unseeded players for the last 7 years without even making it to the second week. If anything 3rd seed is generous. Stick to only performing on clay fella — Oscar Newlands (@Newlands_42) June 25, 2019