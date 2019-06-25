Wimbledon 2019 seeding drew a lot of negative attention after Roger Federer was ranked ahead of Rafael Nadal. In fact, Nadal himself stated that it was ‘disrespectful’ towards ATP World Rankings.

The Tennis fandom is divided in their response towards the new ranking released by Wimbledon 2019. While some agree with Nadal stating that the process is unfair to several players, others believe that it justifies the rankings based on the player’s performance on the grass.

The Wimbledon seeding formula

Wimbledon seeding system comprises of three elements, two of which are dictated by the performance of the players on grass court. The first part of the formula takes the ATP Ranking points into consideration. This year, the points earned by the players until June 24 was taken into account.

The second part includes the points earned by players across all grass court tournaments in the previous year. Thereby, the points earned between 25th June 2018 and 24th June 2019 accounted for the second element in the formula.

The third and final element comprises 75% of the points earned by the player in his/her best tournament on a grass court in the year before the above mentioned time frame. Hence, the points earned by the players between June 25, 2017, and June 24th, 2018 was included.

The sum of the above three figures is then used to determine the rank of the players which can give different results as compared to the ATP World Rankings.

How Roger Federer surpassed Rafael Nadal?

World No. 3 Roger Federer earned 6620 points from his ATP Ranking which is less than Rafael Nadal’s 7945 points from the same. However, the points in the previous year and the one before that put Federer ahead of Nadal.

The Swiss legend earned 860 and 2000 points in Year 1 and Year 2 respectively. Nadal, on the other hand, accounted for 720 and 180 points during the same time period. Federer’s 2017 Wimbledon win heavily influenced the total which then saw him moving ahead of Nadal in the Top 10.

This will give a slight advantage to Federer during the draw. But both him and Nadal are more inclined towards working hard for the tournament rather than relying on their respective ranks.