Fans slam ‘disrespectful’ Wimbledon 2019 after Roger Federer is seeded ahead of Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon 2019 seeding received a lot of backlash on social media after Roger Federer was placed ahead of Rafael Nadal. The latter won the recently concluded Roland Garros but found himself on the third rank while Federer was placed second.

Rafael Nadal himself addressed the seeding and called it disrespectful towards World Rankings. The Spaniard believes that Wimbledon is inconsiderate towards the hard work put in by players by being the only tournament which has their own seeding system.

Nadal also went on to say that that irrespective of his rank he will give his best on the grass court.

Nadal’s concerns over Wimbledon seeding echoed amongst the fans on social media who openly criticised the fact that Federer was placed ahead of Nadal. However, there were also some which agreed to the new rankings being used by the third Grand Slam of the year.

Here’s how Tennis fans reacted to Wimbledon’s own formula of seeding.

Once again, Wimbledon and British boast about their ability for cheating some players. A clear evidence of their lack of dignity and their sickening decision-making process which are leading them closer and closer to a third world democracy. #RafaelNadal — hablacaracola (@destroyearoto) June 24, 2019

I means that your prowess on clay is heavily rewarded in your ranking so it doesn’t really need to be accounted for. Someone who is good on grass doesn’t get that luxury in their actual ranking rewarding them for being good on grass unless they pass the SF of Wimbledon. — Shego (@LadyBellatrix) June 25, 2019

Absolutely disgusting treatment of Nadal by Wimbledon AGAIN — KeiraEve (@tohabebj) June 23, 2019

Nadal has fallen short of playing up to his seeding at his last seven #Wimbledon appearances in a row, so if anything the formula could be harsher to him. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/yxKF7Y3fo7 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 25, 2019

How the hell is Federer who has 1325 points less than Nadal ranked higher than him in Wimbledon? Total bias for Federer. Same thing last year when Nadal was #2 instead of #1. They want Joker & Nadal in Semis to make it easy for Federer. #Wimbledon — Elijah lazarus (@BachWagnerinc) June 24, 2019

The “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal has won Wimbledon twice including beating peak Maestro Roger Federer in 2008 and has made the finals 5 times. If roof was not wrongfully closed last year it would be 3 trophys at SW19. Let’s just shorten Rafa’s title to “The King,” no? — FernandoIsFernando (@VivaFernando) June 24, 2019