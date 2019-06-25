Wimbledon |

Fans slam ‘disrespectful’ Wimbledon 2019 after Roger Federer is seeded ahead of Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon 2019 seeding received a lot of backlash on social media after Roger Federer was placed ahead of Rafael Nadal. The latter won the recently concluded Roland Garros but found himself on the third rank while Federer was placed second. 

Rafael Nadal himself addressed the seeding and called it disrespectful towards World Rankings. The Spaniard believes that Wimbledon is inconsiderate towards the hard work put in by players by being the only tournament which has their own seeding system.

Nadal also went on to say that that irrespective of his rank he will give his best on the grass court.

Nadal’s concerns over Wimbledon seeding echoed amongst the fans on social media who openly criticised the fact that Federer was placed ahead of Nadal. However, there were also some which agreed to the new rankings being used by the third Grand Slam of the year.

Here’s how Tennis fans reacted to Wimbledon’s own formula of seeding.

