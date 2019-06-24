In an unfortunate turn of events, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is injured ahead of Wimbledon 2019. He sustained the injury during his practice session which can keep him out of the Grand Slam event in London.

As per the reports, Nadal had a muscle overload while playing on the grass court. After winning his 12th Roland Garros title, Nadal sustained the injury this week which could jeopardise his presence at Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal addressed his injury concerns and said, ” After many months without playing on grass the first day, I had a muscular overload because the grass is a little more unstable. So we decided to stop and continue with the training on both Wednesday and Thursday normally.”

“Playing on the grass of Wimbledon after playing on clay is the most radical transition there is in tennis. But I am happy with the adaptation to that surface that I have made during these four days on the tracks of Mallorca Open”, added the Spaniard.

Nadal has calculated his chances at the grass court and believes that it will be tough for him to get a shot at the championship. He even went on to compare Wimbledon with Roland Garros and said that the former is more challenging in the beginning.

“Winning Wimbledon again depends on playing well, rather than on the draw. It’s a little bit more special in the sense that you do not face any tournament like that before you play it, that’s why it’s more unpredictable. And the beginning has a big impact, maybe it’s more uncertain to start playing in Wimbledon than at Roland Garros or the US Open. In addition, all matches on grass are very tight and there are specialist players who adapt better than others to that surface.”, Nadal was quoted saying.

Hopefully, Nadal’s injury will not keep him away from Wimbledon which is set to commence on July 1.