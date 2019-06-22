Wimbledon 2019 schedule, fixtures, when and where to watch

In less than ten days, the third Grand Slam event of the year will commence at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Here’s your complete guide to Wimbledon 2019 schedule.

The qualifiers will start from June 24 and the tournament will officially begin on July 1st. The official website suggests that Wimbledon 2019 draw will take place on 30th June. The 133rd edition of the third Grand Slam event of the year will conclude on July 14.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and World No. 6 and Angelique Kerber will walk into the tournament as defending champions. Djokovic’s dreams of achieving the second Novak-slam of his career came crashing down when he was eliminated by Dominic Thiem in Roland Garros 2019 semi-final. The Siberian will now look to dominate once again on the grass court in the Grand Slam event of the year.

Angelique Kerber was eliminated in the Round of 128 in the recently concluded Roland Garros. Will she find her redemption in Wimbledon 2019?

Wimbledon 2019 schedule

Date Weekday Fixtures Time July 1 Monday First Round 12.00pm July 2 Tuesday First Round 12.00pm July 3 Wednesday Second Round 12.00pm July 4 Thursday Second Round 12.00pm July 5 Friday Third Round 12.00pm July 6 Saturday Third Round 12.00pm July 8 Monday Round of 16 12.00pm July 9 Tuesday Women’s Quarterfinals 12.00pm July 10 Wednesday Men’s Quarterfinals 12.00pm July 11 Thursday Women’s Semifinals 12.00pm July 12 Friday Men’s Semifinals 12.00pm July 13 Saturday Women’s Finals 12.00pm July 14 Sunday Men’s Finals 12.00pm

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

