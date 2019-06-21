Billie Jean King adds to Murray mixed doubles offers

Andy Murray was initially struggling to find a mixed doubles partner, but all-time great Billie Jean King has joked she is interested.

Wimbledon great Billie Jean King has jokingly added her name to the list of WTA stars interested in partnering up with Andy Murray for a mixed doubles appearance at the All England Club.

Murray returned to action for the first time since the Australian Open, where he had suggested he was set to retire, with a doubles win alongside Feliciano Lopez at the Queen’s Club Championships on Thursday.

The former world number one has recovered from hip resurfacing surgery and will play with Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon but revealed he had been turned down by some top female players – including French Open champion Ashleigh Barty.

Unsurprisingly, though, a number of stars were interested in joining Murray on the court, declaring their availability on social media.

And King, 75, amusingly joined in when she replied to the news in a Twitter post: “*Checks calendar* Available, and lacing up, @andy_murray.”

Available, and lacing up, @andy_murray .‍ — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2019

Murray’s mother, Judy, replied: “Get those blue adidas shoes out!!! X”

King, who retired in 1990, won six singles titles, 10 doubles crowns and four mixed doubles championships at Wimbledon during her extraordinary career.

Meanwhile, CoCo Vandeweghe and Casey Dellacqua have both paired with Barty before and suggested they would snub the Roland Garros winner to come to Murray’s aid.

“I’ll come out of injury reserve for this. Sorry @ashbar96,” wrote Vandeweghe, before Dellacqua went one better: “I’d come out of retirement for this. Sorry @ashbar96.”

Barty replied to Vandeweghe: “And now she wants to play doubles…” She added to Dellacqua: “I’ll just enter us anyway.”

Murray and Lopez dumped out top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at Queen’s, setting up a quarter-final meeting with either Dan Evans and Ken Skupski or Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur.