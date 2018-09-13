Osaka not sad about spat spoiling her moment

Naomi Osaka has said that the controversial spat between Serena Williams and the umpire during the U.S. Open final did not really affect her feelings after winning a grand slam.

Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam in New York last Saturday, but her win was completely overshadowed by a heated confrontation between her opponent and umpire Carlos Ramos.

The altercation saw Williams handed a game penalty for verbal abuse in the second set, as the 20-year old Osaka defeated the 23-time grand slam champion 6-2, 6-4.

Williams was later fined $17,000 over her behaviour.

First-time grand slam winner Osaka was reduced to tears during the trophy presentation as the crowd at Flushing Meadows continued to boo Ramos during the ceremony, but said the incident had not upset her too much.

“For me, I don’t feel sad because I wouldn’t even know what I’m expected to feel,” she told reporters in Yokohama.

“Because it was my first final and my first Grand Slam victory, overall I felt really happy and I know that I accomplished a lot.

“I don’t think I even thought about feeling sad because there’s no experience for me to draw on (from) any other Grand Slam final.”

She also revealed what Serena had said to her during the presentation.

“She [Serena] said that she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me,” Osaka said on the Ellen show. “So, I was really happy that she said that.”

“At the time, I did kind of think that they were booing at me because I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud in there so it was a little bit stressful,” she added.

Williams has since come in for heavy criticism about how she let her row with Ramos spoil what should have been a special moment for Osaka.