Del Potro says Djokovic can be greatest of all time

Juan Martin del Potro waxed lyrical about Novak Djokovic after the Serb beat him in the final of the US Open on Sunday evening.

Djokovic claimed his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 triumph over Del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras’s mark of 14 grand slams.

The resurgent 31-year-old is now just three slams behind Rafael Nadal and six slams back from Federer.

Asked if Djokovic could surpass Federer’s record, del Potro was emphatic in his response.

“Of course he can,” said the Argentine.

“He has 14 already. He won two Grand Slams in one year. He’s healthy. He has a great team working with him.

“Hopefully him, Rafa, Roger will still fight for Grand Slams, because it is so nice to watch them fighting for the history.

“We just do what we can against them. But Novak has everything to make records in this sport.

“Of course, it is a big challenge to take these kind of tournaments to them [Djokovic, Federer and Nadal]. But also I think we are proud to be close to these legends.

“I’ve been during all my career learning with Novak, Roger, Rafa, seeing them winning these events very often. It’s amazing.

“I don’t feel sad that I couldn’t win grand slams because of them. I am just one of the guys that have lucky to be in the same era as them, and it’s great.

“When you see a friend holding the trophy, it’s good. I’m glad that Novak is the champion.”

Del Potro is known as one of tennis’ good guys and modesty like this further reinforces that reputation.

