WTA backs Serena’s sexism claims

The Women’s Tennis Association has backed Serena Williams’ claims that chair umpire Carlos Ramos treated her unfairly in the US Open final on Saturday.



The former world number one was issued a number of code violations and eventually docked a game – as per the rules – as she went down in straight sets to a resolute Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows.



During ugly scenes in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams yelled at officials “Because I’m a woman, you’re gonna take this away from me?”.



The 23-time grand slam winner continued this train of thought after the match, stating that it was sexist to penalise her a game.



Now, the WTA has taken a brave stance in backing Williams’ sexism claims.



“The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women,” said WTA chief Steve Simon in a statement.



“We do not believe that this was done last night.”



The claims were also backed by USTA chief Katrina Adams.



“We watch the guys do this all the time,” she told BBC Sport.



“There’s no equality when it comes to what the men are doing to the chair umpires and what the women are doing, and I think there has to be some consistency across the board.



“I’m all about gender equality and I think when you look at that situation these are conversations that will be imposed in the next weeks. We have to treat each other fairly and the same.”

Despite the claims, Williams received three different fines for her behaviour, which included calling Ramos a ‘liar’ and a ‘thief’ while waving her finger at him.

Stream every match at US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories