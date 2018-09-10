Serena fined £13,156 for behaviour in final

Serena Williams has been whacked with a £13,156 fine for three different violations in the US Open final on Saturday.

Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s US Open final.

Despite the 20-year-old becoming Japan’s first ever grand slam champion, Williams was the centre of attention.

Williams was handed a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racket abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a “liar and a thief” and insisting “you owe me an apology”.

In the aftermath of the ugly incident, the tournament referee’s office docked Williams £7,739 for “verbal abuse” of Ramos, £3,095 for being warned for coaching, and £2,321 for breaking her racket.