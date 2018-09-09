Williams labels umpire sexist after loss

Serena Williams has continued her attack on chair umpire Carlos Ramos following her loss in the US Open final on Saturday.

The 23-time grand slam winner lost in straight sets to a brilliant Naomi Osaka in a match that will be remembered for controversy instead of Osaka’s play, who helped her make history as Japan’s first ever grand slam champion.

During many heated exchanges with Ramos, which ultimately lead to her being docked an entire game, Williams brought her sex into the furore, stating: “Because I’m a woman you’re going to take this away from me…?”

Williams was implying that men verbally abuse officials more so than woman and get away with it, an angle she continued to argue after the match.

“I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief because I thought he took a game from me. But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things, and I’m here, fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff,” said the 36-year-old.

“And for me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said, ‘thief.’ For me, it blows my mind.

“But I’m going to continue to fight for women and to fight for us to have equality.

“Like, [Alizé] Cornet should be able to take her shirt off without getting a fine. This is outrageous, you know? And I just feel like the fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions and that want to express themselves, and they want to be a strong woman.

“And they’re going to be allowed to do that because of today. Maybe it didn’t work out for me, but it’s going to work out for the next person.”

