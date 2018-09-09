US Open |

Reaction to Osaka win, Serena’s meltdown

Naomi Osaka may have won her first grand slam title at the US Open on Saturday, but rather than being remembered for the 20-year old’s awesome display against one of women’s tennis best ever players, it is unfortunate that Serena Williams’ epic meltdown that will dominate the post-match discussions.

After out-hitting the formidable former champion to claim the first set, Osaka was holding her own in the second when Williams lost her cool over a series of umpiring calls by Carlos Ramos.

The 23-time grand slam champion was then handed the rare punishment of being docked a game, a move that led to a heated on-court discussion with tournament officials.

All the time, Osaka sat nearby trying to put the ongoing controversy out of her mind and focus on her game.

Lesser players would have crumbled as Serena remonstrated with the officials, but Osaka did not. She returned to court amid the tense atmosphere to see out the win and earn her place in history as Japan’s first ever grand slam winner.

And despite the subdued feeling around Arthur Ashe, it was a well-deserved win for the Japanese star and one that saw huge amounts of online reaction.

First came the congratulations for Osaka.

Then came the support for Serena.

A fair few people also thought Serena was to blame.

While there were others who blamed the umpire.

Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou later admitted he had been coaching her.

Something that Serena was obviously not happy about.

Either way, one thing we can all agree on is that Naomi Osaka deserved the win, controversy or not, for her superb play in what was the biggest match of her life!

Congratulation, Naomi!

