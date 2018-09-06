Keys stays on course with Suarez Navarro win

Madison Keys stayed on target for a second successive US Open final on Wednesday evening with a quarter-final win over Carla Suarez Navarro.

Keys had the edge over her Spanish rival Suarez Navarro, breaking just once in each set to win 6-4, 6-3 in front of the adoring crowd on Arthur Ashe.

The first set was a pretty even affair, with neither player dominating, although Keys was able to find a way through at just the right time in game 10 as she managed to break the Spaniard at the second attempt and take the opener.

Great stuff from @Madison_Keys as she fires a forehand winner to take the first set 6-4 over Suarez Navarro!

The second set progressed in a similar fashion, both Keys and Suarez Navarro rarely under threat until game six, when once again Keys found a little bit extra to gain the crucial break.

She managed to hold on, sealing a spot in the semi-final for the third time in her last five slams, despite heavy pressure from the 30-year old European in her final service game.

“I think the last point was probably the most crucial,” Keys said. “But to break in both sets having solid games there was really important tonight.”

Keys will play Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the semifinals, a player she has a perfect 3-0 record against, after the 20-year old made light work of Lesia Tsurenko.

“I’m just looking at the next match,” Keys said after the win. “I still haven’t totally processed this match, so I’m going to try to go do that and then I’ll worry about tomorrow.”

