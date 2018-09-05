Del Potro beats Isner’s serve and the heat

Juan Martin del Potro overcame the searing heat of New York as well as John Isner’s massive serve to book his spot in the semi-finals of the US Open.

Del Potro, the third seed, beat Isner, the 11th seed, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 on Tuesday.

The encounter was always going to be decided by Isner’s first-serve percentage and del Potro’s ability to deal with it.

The Argentine actually served beautifully himself.

And while Isner’s serve was significantly down on pace, del Potro was constantly applying pressure to the strongest part of the American’s game.

In the end, three breaks of serve for del Potro and none against him were enough to book a spot in the semi-finals of the only grand slam he has won (back in 2009).

Speaking after the match, del Potro joked that during the 10-minute interval after the third set he showered, re-strapped his ankle, lay on the physio’s table… and then never wanted to return to the court. So high were the temperatures on Tuesday.

