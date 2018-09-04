Moya wants more aggression from Nadal

Coach Carlos Moya said he is expecting, his charge, Rafa Nadal, to be more aggressive in Wednesdays US Open quarter-final clash with Dominic Thiem than he was against fourth-round opponent Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Top-seeded Nadal defeated Georgian Basilashvili 6-3 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-4 to set up his meeting with ninth-seeded Thiem at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In an interview to El Espanol, Moya said that he felt Nadal was too passive against Basilashvili and was expecting a change in the next match.

“He needs to think more about his game and not waiting ahead of a rival with who he has a lot of difference in the rankings,” said Moya. “We believe that starting from the next match it will change. Thiem will force him to play at his best level in order to keep progressing.

“He will have to be more aggressive and hit the ball more. We think he won’t have issues on it. He had kept it under control without playing a great match.

“When you are leading you don’t need to look out for more, but he wasn’t at his best level the last two days.

“Now he needs to make a step forward in the way to play: he cannot wait for the ball and make it fall because if you place the ball in mid-court to Thiem, he dominates you.”

