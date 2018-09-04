Fed killer Millman admits he feels ‘a little guilty’

Having described Roger Federer as his hero before the match, John Millman admitted to feeling a little bit guilty after beating him at the US Open.

With Federer’s challenge wilting in the crushing humidity, leading to the Swiss ace making no less than 77 unforced errors, Millman took full advantage, clinching a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) victory to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

“I felt a little bit guilty today because he didn’t have his best day today that’s for sure,” said World No 55 Millman.

“I’m very aware he didn’t have a great day in the office. Probably to beat him I needed him to have an off day and I needed to have a good day.”

Millman did not start well, and Federer looked to have the match under control after taking the first set, but the Australian was able to rise to the occasion in front of a capacity crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

“It was a slightly intimidating environment,” he said. “At the start I don’t think I was playing so well. But as the match went on, I felt more comfortable, felt pretty good.

“I’ve always done a good job of not letting the moment get the better of me.”

