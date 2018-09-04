Federer: I was struggling to breathe during US Open defeat

Roger Federer said the New York heat was a major factor in his shock defeat to world number 55 John Millman at the US Open on Monday.

Federer went down 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) to make his earliest US Open exit in five years, as his challenge faltered in the stifling humidity on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A whopping total of 77 unforced errors for Federer on the night tell the story.

“I just thought it was very hot tonight. Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn’t get air. There was no circulation at all,” said Federer, who was clearly below his best throughout the match.

“I just struggled in the conditions. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me.

“It’s uncomfortable. Clearly just kept on sweating more and more and more and more as the match goes on. You lose energy as it goes by.”

Federer said the fact that his opponent comes from one of the most humid cities on the planet – Brisbane, Australia – may have been a decisive factor in him coming out on top.

“John was able to deal with it better. He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane!”

The Swiss ace said he just wanted to forget the match against Millman as soon as possible.

“I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, as well, you start missing chances, and I had those,” he said.

“That was disappointing. I was just happy that the match was over.”

Federer also said the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium contributed to his problems, because even when open the space above the arena is reduced.

“I do believe since the roof is on that there is no air circulation in the stadium. I think just that makes it a totally different US Open.

“Plus conditions maybe were playing slower this year on top of it. You have soaking wet pants, soaking wet everything.

“It was just tough. I thought John played a great match in difficult conditions.”

Federer was also asked whether a decision to invite Millman to come and train with him prior to Wimbledon had backfired. The pair spent a few days on court together in Stuttgart.

“I didn’t know he had a girlfriend in Stuttgart. Just Severin (Luthi — his coach) asked him. He was like, Yeah, absolutely, I’m ready to come. We had a great few days, a good time together.”

