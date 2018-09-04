Federer shocked by 55th-ranked Millman

Second seed Roger Federer is out of the US Open after he fell to a surprise fourth-round defeat to John Millman late on Monday evening.

The Swiss star, 37, lost to a player ranked outside the world’s top 50 for the first time ever at Flushing Meadows as he went down 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(9-7), 7-6(7-3) to the 55th-ranked Australian.

Absolutely stunning upset as @johnhmillman defeats Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium! Millman's first top ten victory lands him a spot in the QF against Djokovic…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4DPEOJpJw7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2018

Federer started the match well, breaking his opponent to love in his first service game to take a 2-0 lead and not yielding any break chances as he sealed the opener at the third attempt.

Millman, however, showed more fight in the second as Federer fought off seven break points in game two. The Australian then seemed to be in trouble as the five-time champion broke him for a second time in the match in game five and then served for the set at 5-4.

The 29-year old Aussie was having none of it, as he sparked an amazing turnaround to sensationally break Federer twice in succession and claim the set and level the match.

The third set was a much tighter affair with just one break chance to Federer in the very first game as it went to a tiebreak, Federer squandering a set point at 6-5 before Millman clinched to go ahead point at the second attempt to lead for the first time.

The final set saw them exchange one break each as it again went to a tiebreaker, but this time the Aussie reeled off four straight points as Federer double-faulted twice in succession to earn five match points, claiming a stunning upset victory at the third attempt.

