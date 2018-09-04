Erratic Sharapova ousted by Suarez Navarro

Maria Sharapova’s long unbeaten run in night matches at the U.S. Open was ended on Monday as the former champion was knocked out in the fourth round by Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sharapova, a winner in New York as a teenager back in 2006, had won 22 straight matches under the lights at Flushing Meadows, but that run was ended with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat by Suarez Navarro on her 30th birthday

A perfect 30th birthday 🎁!@CarlaSuarezNava ends Sharapova's unbeaten record at night, defeating her 6-4, 6-3… She will play Madison Keys in her 1st #USOpen QF since 2013! pic.twitter.com/NFR7C9gLkx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2018

An error-riddled performance from Sharapova saw her make 38 unforced errors and eight double faults as the Spaniard won only her second match against the Russian in six meetings.

“Just a little too up-and-down,” Sharapova said of her performance.

The 31-year old has made it to the quarter-finals in New York just once (2012) since her win. Her best performances recently were all fourth-round exits in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Suarez Navarro, meanwhile, will appear in the quarter-finals for just the second time. She will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Dominika Cibulkova.

“I have to be ready,” Suarez Navarro said about her match with Keys, “and I think I am ready.”

“It will be a really tough match [against Keys]. She is from the United States so the crowd will probably help her,” Suárez Navarro said. “I need to be aggressive … try to be solid, run and fight. This is the way that I can play really good tennis. I have the character inside, sometimes I have to show more but, well, I’m working on that.”

