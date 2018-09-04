Djokovic through against Sousa

Novak Djokovic defeated Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday evening to make the US Open quarter-finals.

Two-time champion Djokovic was rarely troubled by his Portuguese opponent, breaking twice in the opener.

Sousa fought back in the second, grabbing a break of his own but couldn’t hold on as the Serb turned up the pressure.

Despite needing a medical time-out at 2-1 in the third, Djokovic continued to dominate and got the all-important break in game eight of the final set before serving out to wrap up the match.

Victory saw Djokovic, 31, take his career record against Sousa to 4-0.

The Portuguese world number 68 was in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic will play Federer in the last eight if the Swiss can beat Australia’s John Millman.

Earlier on Monday, 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori (21) reached the quarters after beating Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

7-6, 6-2, 6-4@cilic_marin convincingly defeats Goffin to set up a a rematch of the 2014 final against Kei Nishikori!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/W6kKaO4V2t — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2018

The Japanese star will play seventh seed Marin Cilic after he eased past Belgium’s David Goffin 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-4.

