Keys en route to Open redemption

Madison Keys is into the quarterfinals of the US Open after she beat Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 6-3.

Keys made the final of the US Open in 2017 before imploding against Sloane Stephens as the occasion wholly got the better of her.

In 2018, she is intent on righting that wrong and she is absolutely on track to doing so.

The 14th seed broke twice in the first set and again on Cibulkova’s first game in the second.

She dropped serve shortly afterwards but broke back twice to win in one hour and 16 minutes on Arthur Ashe and her spot in the quarterfinals.

“I am glad I got the win and can come out here again for another match,” the 23-year-old Keys said.

“It’s always easier to be more energised when the person on the other side of the net is more energised than you can possibly be.

“She’s a good player and has done a lot in her career. It was about having to focus on first serves and waiting for the right ball. I had to move my feet and used the crowd in those tight moments.”

Also into the last eight on Monday were Naomi Osaka and Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine, who will play each other on Thursday.

Osaka (20) overcame Aryna Sabalenka in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, while Tsurenko also needed a decider to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 6-7(7-3), 7-5, 6-2.

